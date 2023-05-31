désintoxication: Jamie Foxx enters rehab in Chicago for addiction treatment

Jamie Foxx: On the Road to Recovery

Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor, has been receiving treatment at a top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in Chicago after suffering an undisclosed medical complication last month. While the details of his condition remain a mystery, his family has assured the public that he is on the road to recovery.

The prolific entertainer was in Atlanta filming a new Netflix movie, Back to Action, alongside Cameron Diaz when he was hospitalized. He initially underwent treatment in Georgia after experiencing a health scare on April 12th, but an insider revealed to TMZ that he arrived in Chicago at the end of April. The rehabilitation center where he is currently being treated specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cancer rehabilitation.

According to sources close to Foxx, he is “recovering well” so far. Over the weekend, he was joined at the rehab center by his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, to celebrate Mother’s Day. While the family has remained tight-lipped about the specific nature of Foxx’s medical condition, his daughter Corinne took to Instagram on May 12th to update fans on his progress and to share some news about an upcoming project.

“Family update: sad to see how the media exaggerates. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, in recovery. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support! We also have an exciting work announcement coming next week!” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The announcement she was referring to was the news that she and her father will be co-hosting a new television game show called “We Are Family.” Set to debut in 2022, the show will feature non-famous contestants paired with their celebrity relatives. “We hope this show brings as much joy to the audience at home as we had creating it during its first season next year,” the father-daughter duo said in a joint statement.

While Foxx’s medical condition remains a mystery, the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues has been overwhelming. Many have speculated about what he may be going through, but for now, all that matters is that he is on the road to recovery and surrounded by loved ones.

News Source : Nouvelles Du Monde

Source Link :Jamie Foxx se remet en cure de désintoxication à Chicago/