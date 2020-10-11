Desiree S. Anzalone Death – Dead : Desiree S. Anzalone Obituary : Lucille Ball Great Granddaughter Passed Away.

Desiree S. Anzalone has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“FOX 11 Los Angeles on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE: Desiree S. Anzalone, the great-granddaughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Sr. has died after a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. She was 31.”

The photographer died Sept. 27 at a Connecticut hospital, reported People on Friday.

Anzalone, who was born in Norwalk, Conn., was the daughter of Julia Arnaz — the daughter of Desi Arnaz Jr. — and Mario Anzalone.

“She was so special. All our children are special, but this little girl was something else,” said Julia Arnaz. “We were (best friends). We are still.”

Tributes 

Wendy Marie Orton wrote 
Late actress Lucille Ball’s Great-granddaughter, Desiree Anzalone has died at the age of 31 from breast cancer. Rest In Peace, Desiree.

Linda Callewaert wrote 
So sad! My prayers for her family at this most difficult time! So young!

Maria J. Sottosanti wrote 
This is awful. Sooo young. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family.

Roseann Marino Esposito wrote
Sincere Condolences  RIP My daughter 30 was just diagnosed luckily she found felt the lump otherwise no testing until 40 years of age. our girls need earlier detection programs

Mary Gilbert wrote 
May she rest in peace. She was so young. Earlier detection needs to be done for our young women.

Dorit Libby wrote 
Tragic. There’s so much cancer and years ago one barely ever heard of such a young woman with breast cancer.

Nana Lucille Maldonado wrote 
This is so very sad !!!! My prayers for her family at this difficult time. She was so young !!!! God grant her peace.

James Schad wrote 
Her great grandmother was a distant cousin of mine. Her and me shared a grandfather down the line

Vicki Chiarito wrote 
Only consolation to family is she’s with her great grandmother in heaven so sad for her parents and loved ones.

Tammy Lynn wrote 
I am so sorry to hear about this. Lucy and Desi both would have been so proud of her. Now she finally gets to meet her great grandparents. God Bless

Maxine French Dunn wrote 
A beautiful girl and so young..cancer doesn’t choose age or color, male , female. My condolences to her family in a difficult time.

Robin Goldin Como wrote 
Roseann, I hope Gianna is OK. So lucky she was diligent about health. Praying for her full recovery.

Kellie Webster wrote 
Rest well. They want us to continue getting mammograms starting at 40. My cousin was 27 when we found out and it was stage 4. She also passed at 31.

