Despite AI Trending on Google Search, Why is Bitcoin Still Ahead?

Artificial intelligence has gained immense popularity in recent times, and it has become one of the most searched terms on Google. However, it is still lagging behind the Bitcoin craze that occurred in 2017. This can be attributed to the fact that AI is a complex subject that is not widely understood by the public. On the other hand, Bitcoin is a relatively simple concept that has gained a lot of hype, boosting its popularity. Despite this, AI is a rapidly growing field that holds immense potential for the future. It can be used to create new technologies that can improve our lives, but it can also pose some challenges, such as mass unemployment and loss of human control over technology. Therefore, it is essential to start learning about AI now to be prepared for the changes it will bring.

