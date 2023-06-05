Despite Being Trending on Google Search, Why is AI Still Not as Popular as Bitcoin?

AI vs Bitcoin: Which is Trending More?

Recently, the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) has been gaining massive exposure and huge search queries. According to Google Trends, interest in the term “AI” has reached an all-time high. However, despite this growing interest, AI is still behind the reach of Bitcoin.

AI is being used in everything from self-driving cars to medical diagnosis. And as AI becomes more widespread, more people are searching for information about it on Google. In fact, AI is one of the most trending topics on Google right now. But even though it’s trending, it’s still not as popular as Bitcoin.

The major reason for this is that AI is a complex topic. It can be difficult to understand, even for people who are familiar with technology. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is a relatively simple concept. It’s a digital currency that is not controlled by any government or central bank.

Second, AI is still in its early stages of development. While there have been some impressive advances in recent years, AI is not yet as widely used as some people might expect. Whereas Bitcoin has been around for over a decade and has a large and active community of users.

Third, Bitcoin has a lot of hype surrounding it. Some people believe that Bitcoin is the future of money, while others believe that it is a scam. This hype has helped to drive up the price of Bitcoin and make it more visible to the general public.

Despite these factors, AI is still a rapidly growing field. As AI continues to develop, there are chances that it will become more widely used and an understood term. This could lead to an increase in the number of people searching for information about AI on Google.

What Lies Ahead for AI?

The future of AI is unpredictable. However, there are some possible scenarios that could play out. One possibility is that AI will become so advanced that it will surpass human intelligence. This could lead to a number of problems, such as mass unemployment and the loss of human control over technology.

Another possibility is that AI will be used to create new technologies that will improve our lives. This could include things like self-driving cars, virtual assistants, and medical diagnostic tools.

It is also possible that AI will be used for both good and bad purposes. So, to conclude, only time will tell what the future holds for AI. However, it is clear that this technology has the potential to change the world in a profound way. In the future, AI could have a major impact on our lives. So it is important to start learning about AI now so that we can be prepared for the changes that it will bring.

Sources: Business Insider, Cointelegraph

Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Bitcoin Blockchain technology Cryptocurrency