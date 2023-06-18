Destiny USA Shooting Leaves One Victim with Neck Wound; Suspect Remains at Large today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred outside Destiny USA, confirmed by Onondaga County 911. The incident began inside the mall at 7:15 p.m. and later moved outside near the Solar Street entrance where at least one shot was fired. A male victim was shot in the neck and has been taken to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the victim and suspect are in their mid-twenties, and the suspect is currently at large. This was not an active shooter situation and the stay in place order has been lifted. However, the Ashanti concert scheduled for the night at APEX has been cancelled. The Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call (315) 422-5222. News updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

News Source : Clare Normoyle

Source Link :UPDATE: Shooting at Destiny USA, one victim shot in neck, suspect fled/