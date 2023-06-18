Destiny USA Shooting Prompts Shelter-in-Place and Evacuation Orders; Police Advise Public to Stay Away from the Area today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

There has been a shooting at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, which was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police, firefighters, and ambulance crews have responded to the scene. At 7:54 p.m., Syracuse police confirmed that the shooting occurred outside the mall near the Solar Street entrance. However, they have stated that it is not an active shooter situation, and there is no need for people to shelter in place. The police have asked people to avoid the mall area, and the 911 Center has reported that there are injuries. Witnesses inside the mall reported that an alarm went off, and security guards were instructing people to shelter in stores. Stores pulled down their metal gates, and people were seen running on the second floor. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., people were being ushered out of the mall. Syracuse.com is on the scene and providing updates as more information becomes available.

Syracuse mall shooting Active shooter at Destiny USA Evacuation at Destiny USA Police response at Syracuse mall Safety measures at Destiny USA

News Source : Fernando Alba | falba@syracuse.com

Source Link :Shooting at Destiny USA; shoppers told to shelter in place, then told to leave. Police say avoid the area/