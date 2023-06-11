Details Emerge on Shooting Incident in Kansas City Resulting in 2 Deaths, 1 Injury, and Recovery of Gun Including a Cop today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports, two individuals were killed and another was injured in a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday evening. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, after the officer called for assistance. Further information has not yet been provided. Upon arrival, officers discovered five people and the officer near a white van, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. Two individuals were apprehended, while the officer was unharmed. Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the officer’s call for help and whether anyone else discharged a firearm, as a handgun was discovered at the scene.

News Source : Times Now Digital

Source Link :Kansas City: 2 Dead, One Injured In Shooting Incident Including Cop, Gun Recovered From Spot – DETAILS/