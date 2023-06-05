Details of Barry Newman’s Death and Obituary: Cause of Death, Spouse, and Children

Television Actor Barry Newman Passes Away at 83 – Cause of Death, Family Details

Barry Newman, a celebrated television actor, passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Newman was born on November 7, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts. He began his acting career in the 1960s and went on to appear in several popular television shows, including “The Twilight Zone,” “Perry Mason,” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” He also starred in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point.”

Newman’s wife, Diane Newman, confirmed his passing and stated that he died peacefully at their home in Brentwood, California. The couple had been married for over 50 years and had two children together.

Newman will be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry and his memorable performances on the screen. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

