Details on the Death and Obituary of Actor Barry Newman: Cause of Death, Family Life with Wife and Kids

Television Actor Barry Newman Dies at Age 83

Barry Newman, a veteran television actor, passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Newman was born on November 7, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts. He began his acting career in the 1960s and appeared in numerous television shows, such as “The Twilight Zone,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Columbo.” However, he is best known for his role as Kowalski in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point.”

Newman was married to actress Diane Baker from 1963 to 1978 and had two children with her, a son and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, journalist and author Nancy Cartwright, whom he married in 1984.

Fans and colleagues have paid tribute to Newman on social media, praising his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones and fans.

