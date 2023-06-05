Details on the Death and Obituary of Television Actor Barry Newman: Cause of Death, Spouse, and Children

Television Actor Barry Newman Passes Away at Age 83

Television actor Barry Newman, best known for his role in the series “Petrocelli,” passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 83. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Born in Boston in 1938, Newman began his acting career in the 1960s, appearing in various television shows and films. He gained critical acclaim for his lead role in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point.”

Newman’s most notable role came in the 1970s television series “Petrocelli,” where he played a lawyer who defends his clients in court while also investigating their cases. The show aired for two seasons and earned Newman a Golden Globe nomination.

Newman is survived by his wife, Diane, and their two children. In his later years, he continued to act in various television shows and films, showcasing his talent and passion for the craft.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor, and Barry Newman’s legacy will continue to live on through his work. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

