Details Released by Police on Car Involved in Fatal Road Rage Killing on I-435 in January Following Michael Bohnsack’s Obituary

Michael Bohnsack Obituary

On January 15th, 2021, Michael Bohnsack tragically lost his life in a road rage incident on I-435 in Kansas City. He was 36 years old.

Michael was born on August 29th, 1984, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar and drums. He also loved spending time outdoors, particularly fishing and hiking.

Michael was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The investigation into Michael’s death is ongoing. The Kansas City Police Department has released details about a car that is believed to have been involved in the incident. The car is described as a black 2017-2020 Nissan Rogue with damage to the front passenger side and the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the car or the incident is urged to contact the Kansas City Police Department immediately.

Rest in peace, Michael. You will be forever missed.

