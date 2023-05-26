“Detective Senior Constable Steve Ingerson in coma after being pinned by stolen truck”

Steve Ingerson : Detective Senior Constable Steve Ingerson seriously injured in car chase

Detective Senior Constable Steve Ingerson, who was involved in a serious accident when he was pinned between a stolen truck and a police car north of Toowoomba, has regained consciousness and is able to speak. In a statement, Ingerson expressed his gratitude to the staff at Meringandan Produce and the medical staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital for their help and care. He also thanked his police colleagues for their support and the community for their well wishes. Ingerson was airlifted to the hospital and fell into a coma on Wednesday, but woke up on Thursday. Queensland’s Police Commissioner, Katarina Carroll, visited Ingerson during his recovery and spoke about his positive qualities as a human being. Carroll also acknowledged the impact of the accident on everyone involved.

News Source : Mikala Theocharous

