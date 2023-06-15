Detroit man charged with murder of Stacey Smith found dead in her home

Stacey Smith : Detroit man charged with murdering Stacey Smith

A Detroit man, Cortez Xavier Coleman, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling, stabbing, and burning 48-year-old Stacey Smith to death in her home. Stacey’s daughter Kaiya Smith found her mother’s partially burned body on June 9, and investigators believe Coleman attempted to cover up the crime before fleeing. Coleman was arrested on Monday and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. A fundraiser has been set up to help with Stacey Smith’s burial expenses.

News Source : FOX 2 Detroit

