Detroit shootings leave one dead, two hospitalized including suspect/victim names

Detroit shooting victim : Multiple shootings in Detroit leave one dead and two hospitalized, including 50-year-old victim

Multiple shootings occurred in Detroit between the late evening of June 16 and the early morning of June 17, resulting in one fatality and two teenagers being hospitalized. The incidents took place at three separate locations, and police have only released limited details about the shootings. A man was shot and killed while walking, a teen was injured in a drive-by shooting, and an 18-year-old was injured when someone fired into a crowd. The 50-year-old man passed away after being taken to a hospital, while the two teenagers remain hospitalized, one in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. This article is ©2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit and all rights are reserved.

News Source : Kayla Clarke

