“Dev Home Windows 11”: What Does Dev Home Mean in Windows 11?

What Is Dev Home for Windows 11?

Developers have complex workflows involving intricate project setups that often involve switching between multiple apps, navigating to relevant file system directories, and using multiple sign-in identities. To simplify developer workflow and allow developers to focus on what matters, Microsoft has developed Dev Home. The Dev Home control center lets users quickly set up a customized dev environment, install relevant packages, easily clone repos from GitHub, monitor projects from a personalized dashboard, and even create a dedicated file system – the Dev Drive.

Although Linux is a popular choice among developers, the latest enhancements in Windows, such as the improved WSL 2 and the introduction of Dev Home, could potentially make Windows 11 a more appealing option for development.

How to Get Dev Home on Windows 11

Microsoft has made Dev Home available as a preview in Windows 11. If your PC is on Windows 11, you can get it for free through the Microsoft Store. To download Dev Home on Windows 11:

Launch the Start menu, search for Microsoft Store, and select the Best match. In the search bar at the top, search for Dev Home. Select Dev Home (Preview) from the search results and click Get to download the app. Once the download process completes, you will be able to use the Dev Home app preview.

Why Use Dev Home on Windows?

Dev Home is one of the best additions to developer tools since WSL2. Dev Home has several essential features, such as enhanced GitHub integration, customized widgets for your dashboard, a Dev Drive, and much more.

Quick Project Setup

One of the main benefits of Dev Home is how easy it is to set up a new project on your PC. With Dev Home’s machine configuration, you can effortlessly clone a Git repository and install its dependencies with just a few clicks. If you need to install specific applications like Visual Studio, PowerShell, or SQL Server, you can do that directly through Dev Home.

Easy GitHub Setup

The Github extension for Dev Home allows you to easily integrate your codebases and overview your projects in an organized fashion. Dev Home also provides a convenient platform for managing various aspects of your GitHub workflow. This includes handling GitHub pull requests, issues, SSH keys, and integrated tools, all within the Dev Home environment.

The Dev Drive File System

Dev Drive is a dedicated storage volume made for developers. It provides improved performance and security to help effortlessly manage multiple directories that often consist of hundreds of files. Microsoft discusses the effectiveness of this system on the Windows Developer Blog:

Dev Drive is based on the Resilient File System, which, combined with a new performance mode capability in Microsoft Defender for Antivirus, offers up to 30% file system improvement in build times for file I/O scenarios. The new performance mode is more secure for your workloads than folder or process exclusions, providing an ultimate solution to balance security with performance.

Better Productivity With a Customizable Dashboard

You can effortlessly track your workflow with the Dev Home dashboard. Using customizable widgets, you can display the current CPU and memory availability, GitHub pull requests and issues, SSH keychains, and more.

Dev Home Is Incredible for Developers on Windows 11

With Dev Home at your fingertips, you should notice improved productivity and a better time streamlining your workflow. If you’re a Windows 11 developer, it’s worth giving Dev Home a try.

