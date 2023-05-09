“Devan Selvey murder case inmates assault” : Court Hears Teen Who Fatally Stabbed Hamilton Student Devan Selvey Assaulted Three Inmates in 2022

Court Hears Teen Who Killed Hamilton Student Devan Selvey Also Assaulted Three Inmates in 2022

The teenager who killed Hamilton student Devan Selvey in 2019 has been found to have assaulted three people in the past eight months, with one of the incidents leading to a conviction. The updates were heard during an annual review hearing, where the offender’s sentence was considered for modification by Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman. Despite the probation officer’s report suggesting that the offender is seen as a “leader” in the facility, Goodman opted to keep the sentence as is, at the request of both the Crown attorney and defence lawyer.

