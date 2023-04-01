Devashish Nayak, a 58-year-old Jharkhand activist, passed away and his last rites will be held on April 2nd.

Devashish Nayak, the Jharkhand activist, passed away at the age of 58. His last rites will be performed on 2nd April.

Demise of Jharkhand Activist Devashish Nayak Mourned by All Jharkhand Students Union

Former Central President of All Jharkhand Students Union Expresses Condolences

The death of Jharkhand activist Devashish Nayak has been mourned by the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and former Central President Lalit Mahato expressed his condolences. He stated that Nayak was one of the founding members of AJSU.

Tribute to a Remarkable Activist

Devashish Nayak was an iconic social activist who dedicated his life to the people of Jharkhand. He fought tirelessly for justice, equality, peace and development in the state. Nayak was known for his fearless approach to social issues and his ability to bring together people from different walks of life to work towards a common cause.

Final Farewell for Devashish Nayak

Devashish Nayak’s mortal remains will be laid to rest at Birsa Nagar Sunday Market, Jharkhand. This will be the final farewell for the remarkable social activist who inspired countless people with his work and dedication to the people of Jharkhand.

Legacy of Devashish Nayak

Devashish Nayak’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide people in Jharkhand and beyond. His commitment to social justice and the common good of all people will always be remembered. Nayak’s passing is a great loss to not only his family and friends, but to the entire state of Jharkhand.