“Devilled Prawns”: A Quick and Delicious Recipe for Deviled Prawns

Introduction

Devilled prawns are a popular dish in many parts of the world. It is a simple yet tasty dish that can be made quickly and easily. This dish is perfect for a quick and easy dinner or for entertaining guests. It is also a great way to use up any leftover prawns you may have in your fridge.

Ingredients

The ingredients required for this dish are:

500g of prawns

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Instructions

To make devilled prawns, follow these simple steps:

Peel and devein the prawns, leaving the tails intact. In a large frying pan, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan and sauté until the onion is translucent. Add the tomato paste, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to the pan and stir well. Add the prawns to the pan and stir well to coat them in the spice mixture. Cook the prawns for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are pink and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and serve the devilled prawns hot, garnished with lemon wedges.

Variations

There are many variations of devilled prawns that you can try. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Add chopped red bell pepper or jalapeño pepper to the pan for an extra kick of heat.

Use smoked paprika instead of regular paprika for a deeper, smokier flavor.

Replace the prawns with chicken or tofu for a vegetarian or vegan version of the dish.

Serve the devilled prawns over rice or noodles for a more filling meal.

Add a splash of white wine or chicken broth to the pan to create a sauce to serve with the prawns.

Conclusion

Devilled prawns are a delicious and easy dish that can be made in no time. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a tasty meal that is sure to impress your family and friends. So why not give this recipe a try and see for yourself how delicious it can be!

