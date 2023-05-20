Devin Haney net worth: Devin Haney: An Overview of His Career and Net Worth

Devin Haney: The Rising Star of Boxing

Introduction

Devin Haney has become a household name in the world of boxing. Despite being only 24 years old, he has achieved an impressive record of 29 victories without a single loss. His incredible talent and dedication have made him the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. In 2023, he faced off against Vasiliy Lomachenko in a highly anticipated bout in Las Vegas. In this article, we will take a closer look at Haney’s life, career, and achievements.

Early Life and Career

Devin Haney was born on November 17, 1998, in San Francisco, California. He started boxing at the young age of seven and quickly showed immense talent. His father, Bill Haney, recognized his son’s potential and moved the family to Las Vegas to give him the best training opportunities. At the age of 16, Haney turned pro and started his journey to becoming a world champion.

Achievements and Record

Devin Haney’s professional boxing record stands at an impressive 29 wins, with 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including George Kambosos Jr., Joseph Diaz, and Zaur Abdullaev. Haney’s speed, agility, and power have made him a formidable opponent in the ring.

In 2023, Haney faced off against Vasiliy Lomachenko in a highly anticipated bout. The Ukrainian fighter was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former world champion. Despite the tough competition, Haney emerged victorious, solidifying his position as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Net Worth and Endorsements

Devin Haney’s estimated net worth is around $7 million, which is a testament to his success in the sport. He has also landed multiple endorsement deals, including a partnership with sports supplement brand SNAC. Haney can often be seen wearing clothes with the brand’s name on, and he regularly uploads pictures of himself wearing their merchandise on his Instagram page.

Personal Life

Devin Haney’s personal life has garnered attention from the media and fans alike. In early 2023, he split from social media influencer India Love, whom he had been dating for over a year. The couple had appeared to be getting serious, with Love even getting a tattoo of Haney’s name. However, the relationship came to an end, and Haney has remained single since.

Conclusion

Devin Haney’s impressive career and achievements have made him a rising star in the world of boxing. His talent and dedication have earned him the title of undisputed lightweight champion of the world, and his net worth and endorsement deals are a testament to his success. Despite facing tough competition, Haney has emerged victorious time and time again. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented young fighter.

