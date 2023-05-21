“Devin Haney net worth”: What is the net worth of Devin Haney and who is he?

Devin Haney: The Rising Star in Boxing

Devin Haney is a name that has been making waves in the boxing world since he first stepped into the ring at the age of seven. Born on November 17, 1998, in San Francisco, California, Haney moved to Las Vegas with his father to pursue his dream of becoming a professional boxer. At just 24 years old, Haney has already made a name for himself in the sport, with an impressive record of 29 wins and no losses.

Haney’s Rise to Stardom

Haney’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of impressive. He started his professional career at the age of 17, making him one of the youngest boxers to turn pro. Despite his young age, Haney quickly made a name for himself, winning his first 10 fights by knockout. His skill and talent soon caught the attention of boxing fans around the world, and he became known as “The Dream.”

Haney’s Record-Breaking Streak

Haney’s record-breaking streak of 29 wins without a loss is a testament to his skill and talent in the ring. He has faced some tough opponents throughout his career, including George Kambosos Jr., Joseph Diaz, Zaur Abdullaev, and Alfredo Santiago. In each of these fights, Haney has displayed his technical prowess and ability to outmaneuver his opponents. His impressive record is a clear indication that Haney is a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world.

Haney’s Net Worth

Haney’s estimated net worth is around $7 million, which is equivalent to £5.5 million. In addition to his salary, Haney earns money through various endorsement deals. One of his notable partnerships is with sports supplement brand SNAC. Haney has been seen sporting clothes with the brand’s name on them, and pictures of him wearing their merchandise are regularly uploaded to his Instagram page.

Haney’s Personal Life

Haney’s personal life has also been the subject of media attention. In early 2023, it was confirmed that his romance with social media influencer India Love had ended. The couple had appeared to be getting serious, with Love getting a tattoo of Haney’s name after they had been together for a little over a year. However, they announced their split in March 2023. Haney does not appear to have any children.

Haney’s Future in Boxing

Haney’s future in boxing looks bright, with many predicting that he will become one of the greatest boxers of all time. In 2023, it was confirmed that Haney, the undisputed lightweight champ at the time, would take on Vasiliy Lomachenko in a Vegas showdown. This fight will be a true test of Haney’s skills and could cement his legacy as one of the best boxers of his generation.

In conclusion, Devin Haney has already achieved more than most boxers do in a lifetime. His record-breaking streak, impressive net worth, and rising stardom are all indications of his talent and dedication to the sport. As he continues to climb the ranks in boxing, it is clear that Haney is a name that fans will be hearing for years to come.

1. Devin Haney biography

2. Devin Haney boxing career

3. Devin Haney earnings

4. Devin Haney championship titles

5. Devin Haney endorsements

News Source : Laura Donaldson

Source Link :Who is Devin Haney and what is his net worth?/