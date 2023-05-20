“Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko weigh-in”: Devin Haney causes a stir by pushing Vasyl Lomachenko during weigh-in.

1. #DevinHaney

Introduction

Devin Haney shook up Vasyl Lomachenko on Friday at the weigh-in for their Saturday fight.

The Staredown

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) locked eyes for several seconds before the undisputed lightweight champion addressed his opponent and pushed him abruptly.

The Separation

The two boxers were separated by their entourages and Haney immediately left the stage towards backstage, without any further incident.

The Weights

Haney and Lomachenko both made weight at 135 pounds. Haney weighed in at 134.9 pounds and Lomachenko weighed in at exactly 135 pounds.

The Fight

Haney’s four titles – IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO lightweight champion – will be on the line on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Undefeated in 29 fights, Haney has been champion of all four organizations since his victory over George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022. Haney defended his titles a little over four months later in a rematch against Kambosos.

The Challenge

Haney now faces a former pound-for-pound leader who will attempt to become a world champion for the first time since his defeat to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020.