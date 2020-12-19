Devon Dalio Death -Obituary – Dead :Devon Dalio, Son of Billionaire Ray Dalio, Dies in Car Crash.
Devon Dalio, Son of Billionaire Ray Dalio, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Vincent Pieribone 23 mins · Such a sad day. Ray and his family are such wonderful people and this tragic loss is incomprehensible. My deepest sympathies go out to the family. USNEWS.COM Devon Dalio, Son of Billionaire Ray Dalio, Dies in Car Crash A family spokesperson says the 42-year-old son of hedge fund fo
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.