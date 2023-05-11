Devon Hoover Dead – Death – Obituary : Devon Hoover’s Legacy: A Life of Fulfillment

Devon Hoover: A Life Worth Remembering

The Life and Legacy of Devon Hoover

Early Life and Passion for Helping Others

Devon Hoover was born in a small town in the mid-western United States and grew up with his parents and younger sister. From a young age, Devon had a passion for helping others and making a positive impact in his community. Throughout his life, he was involved in various charitable organizations and volunteer projects, including working with the local food bank and volunteering at the local hospital.

A Devoted Husband, Father, and Successful Businessman

Devon met his wife, Mary, when they were both in college, and they were married for over 50 years. Together, they had two children, a son and a daughter, who were the center of their world. Devon was a proud and loving father, always there to offer guidance and support to his children. He also had a successful career as a businessman, starting his own company in the early 1980s, which grew to become a successful enterprise with offices all over the country.

A Life Well-Lived

In his free time, Devon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, and traveling. He had a zest for life and was always up for trying something new. Sadly, Devon passed away last year after a long battle with cancer. His passing was a great loss to his family, friends, and community, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made in the world.

Remembering Devon’s Legacy

Devon Hoover was a shining example of what it means to live a life well-lived. He was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who always put others first. His legacy serves as a reminder that we can all make a difference in the world by living with purpose and kindness. Devon will be missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.