Devon Jordan King : Devon Jordan King, victim of shooting at Private Social Club

Devon Jordan King identified as victim in shooting at Private Social Club on UTSA Boulevard

Devon Jordan King, aged 20, was among the four individuals who were shot at the Private Social Club located on UTSA Boulevard. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed his identity as the victim who succumbed to his injuries. The shooting took place during a fight that occurred between two groups consisting of 20 people. The authorities have not yet identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. The velvet rope remained in place and the lights were left on for several hours post the shooting incident outside the club.

News Source : David Ibañez

