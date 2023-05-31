DevOps Engineer: Understanding the Role of a DevOps Engineer – Forbes Advisor

What Is DevOps and How to Learn It

DevOps (development and operations) is a set of practices, tools, philosophies and processes for streamlining and improving the software development lifecycle. DevOps engineers collaborate and communicate between development and operations teams and facilitate continuous improvement and technology automation in software development.

Why Learn DevOps?

Learning DevOps can help you improve your career prospects. The 2022 Tech Hiring Survey from CodinGame and CodingPad found that tech recruiters named DevOps one of the three most in-demand skills. Popular DevOps career paths include software developer, security engineer and DevOps engineer.

What Is a DevOps Engineer?

A DevOps engineer leverages development, operations and administration skills and strategies to apply code and improve the overall software development process. Typical responsibilities for a DevOps engineer may include building and deploying code, automating tasks, updating software and system administration. DevOps engineers also work on security issues, plan new code, test software reliability and troubleshoot problems.

How to Learn DevOps

DevOps professionals come from diverse tech backgrounds, and there isn’t one clear-cut path to launching a DevOps career. You can start learning DevOps by completing a relevant bootcamp or online course.

Complete a Coding Bootcamp

A coding bootcamp can help you quickly learn the programming skills needed for a DevOps career. Compared to traditional four-year college degrees, coding bootcamps take less time to complete and often require a smaller financial investment.

Take an Online Course

Online courses offer another excellent way to learn about DevOps and get a feel for the field. Online courses usually offer a self-paced learning structure. Consider exploring online DevOps courses through Coursera, where you can find free and beginner-friendly options from top universities and companies like IBM and Amazon.

How to Become a DevOps Engineer

DevOps engineers need expertise in coding and operating systems and a bachelor’s degree in a computer science-related field. Many employers prefer or require a DevOps certification and relevant professional experience. Here are some steps to becoming a DevOps engineer:

Learn Coding Languages

Popular coding languages for this role include Python, Java, JavaScript and HTML. DevOps engineers should also understand data structures and algorithms, web development, databases, and cloud computing.

Become Familiar With Operating Systems

DevOps engineers need a strong grasp on operating systems, which are the main computer programs enabling all other software and hardware programs to run. Get exposure to several common operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Google Android, Apple macOS and iOS, and Linux.

Get a Bachelor’s Degree

DevOps engineers typically need a bachelor’s degree in computer science, software development, information technology, computer programming or software engineering. Programs vary in focus and curricula but should include classes in computer programming languages, foundations of computer science and operating systems.

Earn Professional Certification

Consider earning the popular Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional credential or other relevant specialized certifications, including the DevOps Leader (DOL)®, DevSecOps Practitioner℠ and DevOps Foundation (DOFD)®. Professional certification can help you show potential employers you have the technical skills and knowledge to succeed.

Gain Experience

You can get real-world DevOps work experience while in school by completing an internship in DevOps, software development or operations. Many people also gain relevant experience working in other tech positions such as a software developer or IT administrator before becoming a DevOps engineer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About DevOps

Which degree is best for DevOps?

Most DevOps engineers need at least a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science, software development or software engineering. As a relatively new field that invites people from various educational and professional IT backgrounds, DevOps work does not require one specific degree.

Is DevOps a good career path?

Yes, DevOps offers an in-demand, high-paying career path. Payscale reports that DevOps engineers earn about $102,100 on average. Although the BLS does not track data specifically for DevOps engineers, it projects a 25% job growth (much faster than average) between 2021 and 2031 for software developers, quality assurance analysts and testers, a similar career category.

What are the career opportunities in DevOps?

Career opportunities for people with DevOps skills include DevOps engineer, software developer, and computer and information systems manager. Organizations also seek people with DevOps skills for roles like automation expert, quality assurance engineer and security engineer.

News Source : Liz Simmons

Source Link :What Is a DevOps Engineer? – Forbes Advisor/