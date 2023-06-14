Devotees killed in road accident near Meham, suspect unidentified

ed as Ram and Shyam, the victims in the accident. : Two devotees killed in collision on Delhi-Hisar highway, suspect not named
ed as two devotees who were travelling on the Delhi-Hisar highway near Meham in the district. They were on their way from UP to Rajasthan to attend a religious ceremony when the pick-up truck they were travelling in collided with a canter. The accident resulted in the death of the two devotees and left almost 20 others injured.
Read Full story :2 killed, 20 hurt in road accident/
News Source : The Tribune India
- Road accident
- Fatal crash
- Traffic collision
- Highway safety
- Car accident injuries