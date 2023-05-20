Dewayne Deanthony Williams – focus keyword: “Dewayne Deanthony Williams pleaded guilty to inducing minors into prostitution” : Man Pleads Guilty to Prostitution of Minors in Coachella Valley, Dewayne Deanthony Williams Suspect

Man Pleads Guilty to Inducing Minors for Prostitution in Coachella Valley

Dewayne Deanthony Williams, a 33-year-old man from Indio, has pleaded guilty to several felony charges for prostituting minors throughout the Coachella Valley. The charges against him include two counts of inducing minors to work in sex-for-hire operations, lewd acts on a child, and procuring a person for prostitution. Williams is set to be sentenced on June 23, 2022, at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. The Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a seven-week investigation that led to his arrest at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on April 21, 2022. The investigation was initiated after a report of suspected human trafficking involving a 16-year-old girl identified as “V-1.” Williams compelled girls to perform sexual services in Indio, Desert Hot Springs, and Palm Desert, according to officials. He has no prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

