Dezzaray Pryor Daughter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Baby dies from melatonin.
Dezzaray Pryor Daughter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
I’m Sorry Kielle 😭😭😭 God Why You Take My Baby From Me💔
Posted by Dezzarray Pryor on Monday, January 11, 2021
Dezzarray Pryor 12h · I’m Sorry Kielle God Why You Take My Baby From Me
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
Stephanie Lowe
Praying for you and your family hun. May God wrap His arms around you all and send forth some form of peace, strength and comfort. In Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.
Sheliah Evette Course
Prayers to u n ur family hunn
Tracy Morrison
Sorry for your loss definitely praying for u and your family .
Cassandra Menyweather
I’m so so sorry for your loss. This is a mother’s worst fear. I cannot imagine what you’re going through. May God give you strength.
Tosha Thompson
Jesus wrap your arms around this family and keep her village strong
Shannon Murray Weatherspoon
Praying for you during this time and every day after. Your sweet little angel is definitely with God.
QueenDiiamond Priincess
Praying for you. Asking God to give you comfort and understanding.Also asking God to surround Nothing but positive energy around you in your time of need
Kietta Steward
STOP JUDGING HER !!!!!! LORD HAVE MERCY ON HER HEART!!! PRAYERS ARE NOT ENOUGH WE NEED TO STAND BY HER!LOVE ON HER!HELP HER! DONT POINT FINGERS!!!IMAGINE WHAT SHE GOIN THROUGH!!!
Tawandelin Williams
Have your way God!!!!! Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus!!!! She got questions but, only you got the answers!!!! Have your way God!!!
Shequeata Wormly
No words can soften your pain boo but pray for strength because this type of pain is unbearable
Tajuanaha Anderson
Lord give her Strong Strength right now in’tha name of Jesus!! Mymygoodness lord .. Touch this mother and family from the top of the heads too’tha soul of thier feets.
Trina Heckard
So sorry for your loss beautiful… My heart hurts for you!! My prayers are with you in this very difficult time.
Nicole Willars
Very sorry for your lost, Never Question God rather get closer to him, we are spiritual beings God can bring your baby back in so many ways unimaginable and bless you with more of his children, please don’t allow your heart to hearken trust whole heatedly in the Lord. I truly am sorry for the sorrow and sadness that you feel, but there’s also something to be very Glad about, God has all victories. Rejoice and be Glad!
