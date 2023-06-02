“Dhaba-style Bhindi Masala recipe”: Looking for an Easy Bhindi Masala Recipe to Satisfy Your Dhaba Cravings? Try This One at Home!

Dhaba-style Bhindi Masala Recipe: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Dish

Bhindi (Okra) is a vegetable that is loved by many people in India. It is used in various dishes and is a staple in many households. One of the most popular dishes that use bhindi is bhindi masala. This dish is loved for its unique taste and texture. It is usually found in dhabas, which are small roadside eateries in India. However, you can now make this delicious dish at home with this easy-to-follow recipe.

Ingredients:

Bhindi (Okra) – 1/2 kg

Tomato – 2 pieces

Onion – 1 piece

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Garam masala – 1/4 tsp

Dry mango powder – 1/4 tsp

Kasuri methi -1/2 tsp

Oil – as needed

Salt – as per taste

Instructions:

Wash the bhindi and dry it. Cut it into 1-inch slices and keep it aside. Finely chop the onions and tomatoes. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan on medium flame. Add the sliced bhindi and cook until it is soft. Take it out and keep it aside. Add some more oil to the pan and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and fry until they crackle. Add ginger-garlic paste and sliced onions and cook until the onion is light yellow. Add the chopped tomatoes and continue to saute. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and coriander powder once the tomatoes have softened, and simmer for some more time. Add dried mango powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and kasoori methi to the mixture and give it a good stir. Add salt as per taste and then add the fried bhindi to it. Coat the bhindi well with the masala by giving it a good mix. Cover the pan and cook the bhindi on low flame for 10 more minutes. Keep stirring the bhindi in between. Once the masala bhindi is completely cooked, turn off the gas. Serve it with roti, naan, or paratha.

Conclusion:

Bhindi masala is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a popular dish in India, and you can now make it at home with this easy-to-follow recipe. Serve it with roti, naan, or paratha for a satisfying meal.

