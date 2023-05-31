Dhaba-style chicken masala: How to Make Dhaba-Style Chicken Masala: A Spicy and Flavorful Dish | ঢাবা স্টাইলে চিকেন মসলা রেসিপি | চিকেন মসলা | ভুনা চিকেন মসলা

Introduction:

Dhaba style chicken masala is a popular dish that originated in the roadside eateries of India, known as dhabas. These dhabas are known for their authentic and spicy dishes that are full of flavor and aroma. The chicken masala is a classic example of that, made with a blend of spices that are roasted and ground to perfection. In this article, we will discuss a simple recipe for making dhaba style chicken masala that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

For the chicken marinade:

500 grams chicken, cut into pieces

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

For the masala:

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

4-5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 inch piece of ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

Step 1: Marinating the chicken

In a bowl, mix together the chicken, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, lemon juice, and salt. Mix well and keep aside for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2: Roasting and grinding the spices

In a pan, dry roast the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and fennel seeds until they are fragrant. Remove from the heat and let them cool down. Once cooled, grind them into a fine powder and keep aside.

Step 3: Cooking the Masala

In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and fry until they are translucent. Add the chopped garlic and ginger and fry for a minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and mushy. Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.

Add the marinated chicken to the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the chicken is slightly browned.

Add a cup of water to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat.

Once the chicken is cooked, remove the lid and let the excess water evaporate. Add the roasted and ground spice powder and mix well.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Conclusion:

Dhaba style chicken masala is a delicious and flavorful dish that is easy to make at home. The blend of spices and the slow cooking process gives the chicken a rich and robust flavor that is hard to resist. This recipe is perfect for a family dinner or a weekend brunch with friends. With a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can create a dish that will transport you to the streets of India. So, try this recipe and enjoy the taste of dhaba style chicken masala.

