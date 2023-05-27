“Dhaba-style chicken recipe”: Recipe for Chicken Bhuna Masala in Dhaba Style

Dhaba Style Chicken Gravy Recipe | Chicken Bhuna Masala Recipe

There’s nothing quite like the taste of a classic dhaba-style chicken gravy. The combination of tender chicken and rich, spicy gravy is enough to make your mouth water. This recipe for chicken bhuna masala is easy to make and will satisfy your cravings for authentic Indian cuisine.

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless chicken, cut into small pieces

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons oil

Coriander leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, and green chilies. Fry for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Now add the chicken pieces and mix well with the masala. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for about 15-20 minutes or until it is cooked through. Stir occasionally. Remove the lid and cook on high heat for a few minutes until the gravy thickens and the oil separates from the mixture. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips:

You can add a tablespoon of yogurt or cream for a creamier gravy.

You can also add a tablespoon of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) for an added flavor.

Adjust the amount of chili powder according to your taste.

You can use bone-in chicken pieces for a more flavorful dish.

Enjoy this delicious chicken bhuna masala with your family and friends. It’s perfect for a cozy night in or for entertaining guests. The rich, spicy flavors will leave everyone satisfied and coming back for more.

