Dhaba-Style Mutton Curry Recipe: Craving Dhaba Cuisine? Indulge in the Delectable Dhaba-Style Mutton Curry Recipe

Dhaba-Style Mutton Curry: A Mouth-Watering Delight

Indian cuisine is known for its vast range of curries, and mutton curry stands out as a popular non-vegetarian dish in the country. While there are plenty of variations available, nothing beats the taste of a dhaba-style mutton curry, made using fresh ingredients and aromatic spices. If you are a meat lover and want to relish the taste of desi-style mutton, this recipe is a must-try.

In this recipe, tender pieces of mutton are marinated in yoghurt and spices and cooked to perfection in a flavourful curry. Whether you want to enjoy a hearty lunch or a fulfilling dinner, this dhaba-style mutton curry is a perfect choice. You can pair it with roti, paratha, or steamed rice to savour its taste.

To make this delectable dish, start by cleaning and washing the mutton thoroughly. Then marinate it with red chilli powder, haldi, yoghurt, and salt for 20-30 minutes. Next, add the marinated mutton to the pressure cooker along with oil, haldi, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well and add half cup water. Cook until the mutton is tender, and set aside.

In a pan, heat oil and add cumin, garlic cloves, red chillies, and curry leaves. Allow them to splutter, and then add onions. Cook until the onions turn golden brown. Next, add ginger-garlic paste and fresh coriander leaves and mix well. Now, add sliced tomatoes and cook until they turn soft. Finally, add the cooked mutton along with the prepared masala.

Once you try this dhaba-style mutton curry, you’ll forget all the fancy restaurant versions. Don’t forget to serve it with some sliced onions for an added burst of flavour. To get the complete recipe, click here.

In conclusion, if you are a mutton lover, this dhaba-style mutton curry recipe is a must-try. With its aromatic spices and tender pieces of meat, it is sure to tantalize your taste buds. So, go ahead and give it a try, and don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.

