dhabachickenrecipe: Easy Party Recipe: Dhaba-style Orange Chicken Starter

Dhaba Chicken Starter Recipe: A Spicy and Flavorful Delight

Dhaba chicken is a popular Indian dish that is known for its spicy and flavorful taste. It is a perfect starter for any party or get-together. The dish is simple to make and requires a few basic ingredients that are easily available in any Indian kitchen. In this article, we will share the recipe for Dhaba chicken starter and guide you through the process of making this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

500 grams boneless chicken, cut into small pieces 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp red chili powder 1 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp cumin powder 1 tsp coriander powder 1 tsp garam masala powder 1/2 cup yogurt Salt to taste Oil for frying Lemon wedges for garnishing

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, add the ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, yogurt, and salt. Mix well. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl and coat them well with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it marinate for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated chicken pieces to the pan and fry until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken pieces from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.

Orange Chicken Easy Recipe: A Tangy and Sweet Delight

Orange chicken is a popular Chinese dish that is known for its tangy and sweet taste. It is a perfect party recipe that can be made quickly and easily. The dish is made with chicken that is coated in a crispy batter and then tossed in a sweet and savory orange sauce. In this article, we will share the recipe for orange chicken and guide you through the process of making this delicious dish.

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

500 grams boneless chicken, cut into small pieces 1/2 cup cornstarch 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 tsp black pepper 1 egg Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1/2 cup orange juice 1/4 cup soy sauce 1/4 cup honey 1 tbsp rice vinegar 1 tbsp cornstarch 1 tbsp orange zest 1/4 tsp red chili flakes 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tsp ginger paste Salt to taste Oil for cooking

Instructions:

For the chicken:

In a mixing bowl, add the cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. Mix well. In another bowl, beat the egg. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl with the cornstarch mixture and coat them well. Dip the chicken pieces in the beaten egg and coat them again with the cornstarch mixture. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken pieces to the pan and fry until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken pieces from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.

For the sauce:

In a mixing bowl, add the orange juice, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, cornstarch, orange zest, red chili flakes, garlic, and ginger paste. Mix well. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sauce to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens. Add the fried chicken pieces to the pan and toss them well in the sauce. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is coated in the sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions and serve hot.

Conclusion:

Dhaba chicken starter and orange chicken are two delicious party recipes that are sure to please your guests. Dhaba chicken is a spicy and flavorful delight that is perfect for those who love a little heat. Orange chicken is a tangy and sweet dish that is sure to be a hit with everyone. Both dishes are easy to make and require only a few basic ingredients. So, the next time you are hosting a party, try making these delicious recipes and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

