“Dhania Chutney Recipe”: Discovering the Secret to Preparing and Preserving Coriander Chutney for Half a Year

A Game-Changing Revelation: The Secret to Making Dhania Chutney Powder

A tantalising dollop of chutney can transform any ordinary meal into a culinary masterpiece. But let’s face it, chutney can be a bit of a headache. If not stored properly, it quickly loses its freshness and flavour. And who hasn’t experienced the dreaded chutney spillage when taking it to work or a picnic? We’ve all been there! But fear not, dear readers, because we’ve discovered the ultimate solution to this universal predicament. Brace yourselves for a game-changing revelation: a unique dhania chutney that can be easily carried around and stored for a whopping six months! Yes, you heard that right. This incredible chutney comes in powder form, ready to be mixed with water or dahi (yogurt) to elevate your meals. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? So, without further ado, let’s dive into the secret recipe for this delectable dhania chutney powder.

Why Is Dhania Chutney Beloved By All?

The secret to a quintessential dhania chutney lies in the perfect blend of coriander, mint, ginger, garlic, chilli, lemon, and a medley of basic spices. This divine concoction possesses a fresh, earthy note that strikes a chord with our taste buds every single time. The versatility of dhania chutney knows no bounds-it complements rice, roti, bread, paratha, and countless other dishes. And here’s an added bonus: dhania chutney is considered a healthy choice too! Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants from coriander, mint, and lemon, this chutney aids digestion and cleanses your palate. It’s a win-win situation!

4 Crucial Tips for Preparing Dhania Chutney Powder:

Keep Moisture At Bay:

The key is to create a powder without any water. Water tends to absorb moisture, which can spoil the chutney prematurely.

Clean And Dry Fresh Ingredients:

Before incorporating coriander, mint, garlic, ginger, and chilli into the mix, make sure to wash and dry them thoroughly. This simple step helps you avoid any excess moisture.

Skip The Salt:

For this particular mix, we recommend omitting salt. Adding salt prematurely can introduce excess moisture into the dish. Instead, you can always sprinkle some black salt to taste when you’re ready to enjoy the chutney.

4, Grind Once, Grind Right:

For maximum flavour, remember to toss all the ingredients together and give them a single whirl in the grinder. Over-grinding can generate heat, causing the dish to unleash its oil and soak up moisture.

How To Make Dhania Chutney Powder:

To prepare this tantalising dish, gather coriander, mint, green chilli, ginger, garlic, amchoor powder, cumin powder, chana dal, and lemon juice-essential ingredients for preserving the chutney’s longevity. Now, the magic begins! Combine all the ingredients and grind them together just once. Overgrinding generates heat, releasing oil and absorbing moisture, so keep it brief and sweet.

How To Store Dhania Chutney Powder Properly:

Once you’ve obtained the precious powder, let it bask in the sun for approximately 30 minutes. This step helps remove any excess moisture, ensuring your chutney stays fresh and flavorful. Then, transfer the mix to a dry, airtight container and store it in a cool, dry spot. When your taste buds start craving that delectable dhania chutney, simply add some powder to water or dahi, sprinkle black salt and chaat masala to taste, and savour the mouthwatering results.

Give this extraordinary chutney recipe a try, and do let us know how it tickles your taste buds. Trust us, once you’ve experienced the convenience and long-lasting flavour of homemade dhania chutney powder, there’s no going back.

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :How To Make And Store Dhania Chutney For 6 Months, You Ask? We Tell You How/