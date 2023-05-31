“Dhanush Biography”: Biography, Facts, and Net Worth of Dhanush: His Family, Wife, Son, Age, Career, Debut Film, Education, and Awards.

Introduction

Dhanush is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. He has delivered several critically acclaimed performances and has won numerous awards for his work. In this article, we will delve into Dhanush’s family, wife, son, age, career, debut film, education, awards, net worth, and biography.

Family

Dhanush was born to Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi. His father is a famous director and producer in the Tamil film industry, while his mother is a homemaker. Dhanush has two siblings, both of whom are also involved in the film industry. His elder brother Selvaraghavan is a director, while his younger brother Karthik is an actor.

Wife and Son

Dhanush is married to Aishwarya R. Dhanush, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. They got married in 2004 and have two sons named Yatra and Linga.

Age

Dhanush was born on 28th July 1983, which makes him 38 years old as of 2021.

Career

Dhanush made his acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ in 2002. However, it was his performance in the 2003 film ‘Kaadhal Kondein’ that brought him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. He went on to deliver several successful performances in films like ‘Pudhupettai’, ‘Aadukalam’, ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’, and ‘Asuran’.

Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a skilled singer and has lent his voice to several songs in his films. He has also released a few music albums and has won several awards for his singing.

Debut Film

Dhanush made his acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ in 2002. The film was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja and also starred Sherin and Abhinayashree.

Education

Dhanush completed his schooling at the Thai Sathiya Matriculation High School in Chennai. He then went on to pursue a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the Madurai Kamraj University.

Awards

Dhanush has won several awards for his work in the Indian film industry. He has won three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and several other awards for his acting and singing. Some of his notable awards include the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Aadukalam’, the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Kodi’, and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’.

Facts

Dhanush is a skilled painter and has showcased his paintings in several exhibitions.

He is also a skilled writer and has written the story and screenplay for some of his films.

Dhanush is a vegetarian and is a strong advocate for animal rights.

He is known for his philanthropic work and has donated money to several charitable organizations.

Net Worth

Dhanush’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. He earns his income from his acting, singing, and endorsements.

Biography

Dhanush was born on 28th July 1983 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He was born to Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi and has two siblings, Selvaraghavan and Karthik. Dhanush completed his schooling at the Thai Sathiya Matriculation High School in Chennai and went on to pursue a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the Madurai Kamraj University.

Dhanush made his acting debut with the Tamil film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ in 2002. However, it was his performance in the 2003 film ‘Kaadhal Kondein’ that brought him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. He has since delivered several successful performances in films like ‘Pudhupettai’, ‘Aadukalam’, ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’, and ‘Asuran’.

Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a skilled singer and has lent his voice to several songs in his films. He has also released a few music albums and has won several awards for his singing.

Dhanush is married to Aishwarya R. Dhanush, and they have two sons named Yatra and Linga. He is a vegetarian and is a strong advocate for animal rights. Dhanush is known for his philanthropic work and has donated money to several charitable organizations.

Conclusion

Dhanush is a talented actor, singer, and writer who has won several awards for his work in the Indian film industry. He is also a skilled painter and a strong advocate for animal rights. Dhanush’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, and he continues to deliver powerful performances on the big screen.

Source Link :Dhanush Family, Wife, Son, Age, Career, Debut Film, Education, Awards, Facts, Net Worth, & Biography/

Dhanush Wife: Aishwarya R. Dhanush Dhanush Son: Yatra Raja Dhanush Age: 38 years old Dhanush Career: Actor, Producer, Director, Writer, Lyricist, Singer Dhanush Debut Film: Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002)