“Dhruv Rathee Net Worth”: Dhruv Rathee’s Lifestyle in 2023: A Biography of His Age, Wife, House, Cars, Income, Family, and Net Worth in Hindi

Dhruv Rathee Lifestyle 2023: Biography, Wife, Age, House, Cars, Income, Family, Networth

Dhruv Rathee is a popular Indian YouTuber, activist, and social media influencer. He is known for his informative and analytical videos on politics, environmental issues, and social justice. His YouTube channel has over 7.5 million subscribers and he has a huge following on other social media platforms as well. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dhruv Rathee’s lifestyle in 2023, including his biography, wife, age, house, cars, income, family, and net worth.

Biography

Dhruv Rathee was born on November 8, 1994, in Haryana, India. He completed his schooling from Blue Bells Model School, Gurgaon, and went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. During his college days, he became interested in politics and activism and started making videos on social issues. After completing his degree, he returned to India and started his YouTube channel in 2017.

Wife

Dhruv Rathee is married to Julianna Park, who is also a social media influencer. She is of Korean-American descent and has a degree in International Relations from the University of California, Berkeley. Dhruv and Julianna met during their college days and got married in a private ceremony in 2020. They often collaborate on videos and social media posts, and their fans love their chemistry and sense of humor.

Age

As of 2023, Dhruv Rathee is 28 years old. He is still young and has a long career ahead of him. He is known for his energy, enthusiasm, and dedication to social causes, and his fans admire his passion and commitment.

House

Dhruv Rathee lives in a spacious apartment in Gurgaon, a suburb of Delhi. The apartment is decorated with modern furniture and has a minimalist vibe. Dhruv and Julianna have designed the space to be both functional and stylish, with plenty of natural light and greenery. They often share glimpses of their home on social media, and their fans love to see how they have decorated their living space.

Cars

Dhruv Rathee is not a car enthusiast and prefers to use public transport or ride a bicycle whenever possible. He believes in sustainable living and reducing his carbon footprint, and encourages his fans to do the same. However, he does own a small electric car for occasional use, which he uses when traveling to remote locations for his videos.

Income

Dhruv Rathee’s income comes from various sources, including YouTube ads, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and public speaking engagements. As of 2023, his estimated net worth is around $5 million. He is one of the most influential YouTubers in India and has a huge following on social media. He uses his platform to raise awareness about social issues and promote sustainable living.

Family

Dhruv Rathee comes from a middle-class family in Haryana. His father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker. He has one younger brother, who is also a YouTuber and social media influencer. Dhruv’s family has been supportive of his career and his activism, and he often thanks them in his videos for their encouragement and love.

Net Worth

As mentioned earlier, Dhruv Rathee’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2023. He has built a successful career as a YouTuber, activist, and social media influencer, and has a huge following in India and abroad. He uses his platform to raise awareness about social issues, promote sustainable living, and encourage people to be more politically aware and active.

In conclusion, Dhruv Rathee is a young and dynamic personality who has made a name for himself in the world of YouTube and social media. He is known for his informative and analytical videos on politics, environmental issues, and social justice, and has a huge following on various platforms. His lifestyle in 2023 reflects his commitment to sustainable living, his passion for activism, and his love for his family and wife. With his energy, enthusiasm, and dedication, Dhruv Rathee is sure to continue making a positive impact on society for years to come.

