“Dhuan Mutton Recipe”: Rida Aftab’s Restaurant-Style Dhuan Mutton Recipe: How to Make Delicious Smoke Mutton Boti

Smoke Mutton Boti Recipe | Delicious Restaurant Style Dhuan Mutton Recipe

Introduction

Smoked mutton boti is a popular and delicious dish that is served in many restaurants. It is a perfect blend of spices and smoky flavor that makes it a mouth-watering dish. This recipe is easy to make and can be prepared at home with minimal effort. In this article, we will discuss the ingredients, preparation method, and tips to make a perfect smoke mutton boti recipe.

Ingredients

To make smoke mutton boti, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg mutton boti

2 cups yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

2 tablespoons red chili powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

1 tablespoon kasuri methi

1 tablespoon salt

1 cup coal

2 tablespoons oil

Preparation Method

Follow the below mentioned steps to make Smoke Mutton Boti Recipe:

Take a bowl and add yogurt, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, kasuri methi, and salt. Mix all the ingredients well. Add mutton boti to the mixture and marinate it for at least 2 hours. Take a coal and heat it until it turns red hot. Place a small steel bowl in the center of the marinated mutton boti mixture and put the red hot coal in the steel bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of oil on the coal. Immediately cover the bowl with a lid and let it sit for at least 10 minutes. This will give a smoky flavor to the mutton boti. Remove the coal and the steel bowl from the mixture and mix the boti well. Preheat the oven to 180°C and place the mutton boti on a baking tray. Bake it for 25-30 minutes or until the boti is cooked through. Garnish the smoke mutton boti with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Tips

Here are some tips that will help you make a perfect smoke mutton boti recipe:

Make sure to marinate the mutton boti for at least 2 hours to get the best flavor.

Use a good quality coal to get the perfect smoky flavor.

Be careful while handling the red hot coal.

Preheat the oven before baking the mutton boti.

Do not overcook the mutton boti as it will become dry and chewy.

Conclusion

Smoke mutton boti is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to make and can be prepared at home with minimal effort. By following the above-mentioned steps and tips, you can make a perfect smoke mutton boti recipe that will be loved by everyone. So, try this recipe today and enjoy the mouth-watering taste of restaurant-style dhuan mutton at home.

