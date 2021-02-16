Di Middleton QC Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Di Middleton QC has Died .

Di Middleton QC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

1/ It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend & colleague, Di Middleton QC, has died. She had been living life to the fullest despite her illness & the pandemic, making mischief & sharing joy with those she loved. https://t.co/j14YNcSZbO pic.twitter.com/f9SaeXB2vx

Garden Court Chambers @gardencourtlaw 1/ It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend & colleague, Di Middleton QC, has died. She had been living life to the fullest despite her illness & the pandemic, making mischief & sharing joy with those she loved. http://bit.ly/3diChbN

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –