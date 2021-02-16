Di Middleton QC Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Di Middleton QC has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Di Middleton QC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
1/ It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend & colleague, Di Middleton QC, has died. She had been living life to the fullest despite her illness & the pandemic, making mischief & sharing joy with those she loved. https://t.co/j14YNcSZbO pic.twitter.com/f9SaeXB2vx
— Garden Court Chambers (@gardencourtlaw) February 16, 2021
Garden Court Chambers @gardencourtlaw 1/ It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear friend & colleague, Di Middleton QC, has died. She had been living life to the fullest despite her illness & the pandemic, making mischief & sharing joy with those she loved. http://bit.ly/3diChbN
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.