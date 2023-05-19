“DI Softball Championship 2023”: 2023 DI Softball Championship: Follow Live Updates Here

1. #DIsoftball2023
2. #RoadToChampionship
3. #SoftballNationals
4. #ChampionshipBound
5. #DIFinals2023
Here’s the overall schedule for the 2023 DI softball tournament:
|ROUND
|DATES
|Selection Show
|7 p.m. ET May 14
|Regionals
|May 19-21 (competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday for those regionals with a team that has a no-competition-on-Sunday policy)
|Super Regionals
|May 25-27 or May 26-28
|Women’s College World Series
|June 1-9
The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, set to be announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21 (or Thursday through Sunday if a team has a no-Sunday policy).
SUPER REGIONALS
Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27 or May 26-28.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women’s College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship.
1. Softball championship updates
2. Live scores for DI softball
3. Real-time updates for 2023 softball championship
4. Latest news on DI softball championship
5. Live streaming for softball championship
Source Link :Live updates: 2023 DI softball championship/