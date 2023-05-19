“DI Softball Championship 2023”: 2023 DI Softball Championship: Follow Live Updates Here

“DI Softball Championship 2023”: 2023 DI Softball Championship: Follow Live Updates Here

Posted on May 19, 2023

1. #DIsoftball2023
2. #RoadToChampionship
3. #SoftballNationals
4. #ChampionshipBound
5. #DIFinals2023

Women's College World Series

Here’s the overall schedule for the 2023 DI softball tournament:

ROUND DATES
Selection Show 7 p.m. ET May 14
Regionals May 19-21 (competition will be conducted Thursday-Saturday for those regionals with a team that has a no-competition-on-Sunday policy)
Super Regionals May 25-27 or May 26-28
Women’s College World Series June 1-9

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, set to be announced May 14. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from May 19-21 (or Thursday through Sunday if a team has a no-Sunday policy).

SUPER REGIONALS

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either May 25-27 or May 26-28.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Women’s College World Series that begins on Thursday, June 1. The WCWS begins in double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship. 

Live updates: 2023 DI softball championship

1. Softball championship updates
2. Live scores for DI softball
3. Real-time updates for 2023 softball championship
4. Latest news on DI softball championship
5. Live streaming for softball championship

Source Link :Live updates: 2023 DI softball championship/

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *