“Diabetes and food link”: The Connection Between Food and Diabetes Diagnosis

Adding Green to Your Yoga for a Healthier You

Yoga has been known to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. It is also believed to awaken the third eye or the pineal gland – the gateway to spiritual awareness, energy, creativity, insight/intuition, and astral projection. However, the pineal gland can be adversely affected by heavy metal and environmental toxicity issues, which can lower energy and impact a person’s natural chakra state. In this article, we will explore ways to add green to your yoga practice while being aware of environmental toxins.

The Impact of Environmental Toxins on the Pineal Gland and Chakras

The pineal gland is a small endocrine gland located in the center of the brain. It produces melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, and is believed to play a role in spiritual experiences. However, the pineal gland can be affected by environmental toxins, such as heavy metals, pesticides, and pollutants, which can impair its function and lead to various health issues.

Furthermore, the chakras, which are the energy centers of the body, can also be impacted by environmental toxins. The chakras regulate the flow of energy throughout the body, and any imbalance or blockage can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual problems. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the environmental toxins in our surroundings and take steps to minimize their impact on our health and well-being.

Adding Green to Your Yoga Practice

One way to counter the effects of environmental toxins on the body is to add green to your yoga practice. Here are some tips to get started:

1. Practice Yoga Outdoors

Practicing yoga outdoors can help you connect with nature and breathe in fresh air. It can also expose you to natural light, which can regulate your circadian rhythm and boost your mood. However, it is essential to choose a clean and safe environment to practice yoga, away from pollutants and toxins.

2. Use Organic Yoga Mats and Props

Many yoga mats and props are made of synthetic materials that contain harmful chemicals. Using organic and natural materials, such as cork, rubber, or jute, can reduce your exposure to toxins and enhance your yoga practice. Additionally, using eco-friendly props, such as blocks, bolsters, and blankets, can help you support your body and deepen your poses.

3. Eat Organic and Local Foods

Eating organic and local foods can reduce your exposure to pesticides, herbicides, and other toxins found in conventionally grown produce. It can also support your local economy and promote sustainable agriculture. Additionally, choosing plant-based foods can enhance your yoga practice by providing you with essential nutrients and energy.

4. Use Natural Cleaning Products

Cleaning your yoga space with natural and non-toxic products can reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals and promote a healthy environment. You can use natural alternatives, such as vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils, to clean your yoga mat, props, and space.

Conclusion

Adding green to your yoga practice can enhance your health and well-being while reducing your exposure to environmental toxins. By practicing yoga outdoors, using organic yoga mats and props, eating organic and local foods, and using natural cleaning products, you can create a safe and healthy environment for your yoga practice. Remember, being aware of the environmental toxins in our surroundings and taking steps to minimize their impact on our health and well-being is essential for a healthier you.

