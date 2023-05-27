“Diabetes Causes”: 3 Bad Habits That Can Cause Diabetes and Increase Blood Sugar Levels: Ayurvedic Doctors Share Insights

Importance of Eating Yogurt Daily

Yogurt is considered as a healthy probiotic food that has numerous health benefits. However, if you consume yogurt daily, it can affect your health negatively. Ayurveda does not recommend eating yogurt daily. Consuming yogurt every day can cause weight gain, body inflammation, and metabolism-related diseases like diabetes.

Late-night eating is a common practice among people, and they tend to eat a lot during the night. Due to this, the digestive system does not work correctly, and the heavy or junk food intake slows down the metabolism. This, in turn, deprives the body of proper nutrition and invites several diseases.

Overeating is not suitable for anyone, especially for people with diabetes. It is essential to keep a check on your diet and avoid overeating. Overeating can cause bloating, high cholesterol, and digestive problems.

Calcium is an essential nutrient for the body, and it is essential to eat calcium-rich foods. Drinking tea or coffee can cause a loss of calcium from the bones, leading to brittle bones and fractures.

After eating, it is necessary to sleep early at night and avoid late-night eating. Eating before 8 pm is good for health. Sleeping for 3 to 4 hours after eating at night is recommended by experts for a healthy lifestyle.

People with high blood sugar levels are advised to sleep early at night. Sleeping during the day increases the Kapha dosha in the body, leading to an increase in blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is essential to avoid sleeping during the day.

In conclusion, although yogurt is considered a healthy food, it is not recommended to consume it daily. Overeating, especially at night, can lead to several health problems. It is essential to keep a check on your diet and avoid overeating to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Eating calcium-rich foods and sleeping early at night are crucial for a healthy body and mind.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :4 bad habits increase blood sugar and causes diabetes, Diabetes: या 3 घाणेरड्या सवयींमुळे 100% होतो डायबिटीज, आजच सोडा नाहीतर औषधं, इन्सुलिन, डाएट सगळं काही आहे वाया – diabetes causes symptoms risk factors ayurvedic doctors shared 3 bad habits that increase diabetes blood sugar/