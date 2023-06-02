“Diabetes complications and infections”: Infection and Diabetes: A Comprehensive Overview | SpringerLink

Diabetes Mellitus and Infection: Understanding the Link and Mitigating the Risks

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by impaired glucose homeostasis, resulting in hyperglycemia. It is a major public health concern affecting millions of people worldwide. Diabetes is associated with a wide range of complications, including cardiovascular disease, neuropathy, retinopathy, and nephropathy. In addition, diabetes is known to increase the risk of infections, with a higher prevalence of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections observed in diabetic patients compared to the general population.

The link between diabetes and infection has been recognized for decades. In 1935, Flynn JM reported that infections were the leading cause of death in diabetic patients. Since then, numerous studies have investigated the relationship between diabetes and infection. These studies have consistently shown that diabetic patients are at increased risk of infections, including pneumonia, urinary tract infections, skin and soft tissue infections, and sepsis.

The increased susceptibility to infections in diabetic patients can be attributed to several factors. First, hyperglycemia, a hallmark of diabetes, impairs the function of the immune system. Hyperglycemia can lead to a decrease in phagocytic activity, impaired chemotaxis, and reduced cytokine production, which are all essential for effective host defense against infections. Second, diabetes is associated with a range of comorbidities, such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, which can further compromise the immune system. Third, diabetic patients may have underlying neuropathy, which can impair the perception of pain, making it difficult to recognize and treat infections at an early stage.

In addition to the increased risk of infections, diabetic patients are also more likely to develop severe infections and experience poorer outcomes. For example, diabetic patients with pneumonia have a higher risk of complications such as respiratory failure, sepsis, and death. Similarly, diabetic patients with urinary tract infections are more likely to develop pyelonephritis and sepsis.

The management of infections in diabetic patients can be challenging. The presence of hyperglycemia can complicate the diagnosis and treatment of infections. For example, hyperglycemia can mask the symptoms of infections, making it difficult to diagnose them at an early stage. In addition, hyperglycemia can impair the effectiveness of antibiotics, as bacteria thrive in a high-glucose environment. Therefore, achieving and maintaining optimal glycemic control is crucial for the management of infections in diabetic patients.

Prevention is key to reducing the risk of infections in diabetic patients. This includes measures such as vaccination, screening for infections, and good hygiene practices. Vaccination is particularly important for diabetic patients, as they are at increased risk of complications from infections such as influenza and pneumococcal disease. Screening for infections such as urinary tract infections and foot infections should be carried out regularly in diabetic patients to enable early diagnosis and treatment. Good hygiene practices, such as hand washing and wearing clean clothes, are also important for preventing infections.

In conclusion, diabetes mellitus is associated with an increased risk of infections, which can lead to severe complications and poorer outcomes. The link between diabetes and infection is multifactorial and complex, with hyperglycemia and comorbidities playing a significant role. Prevention, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment of infections are crucial for reducing the risk of complications in diabetic patients. Achieving optimal glycemic control is also essential for the effective management of infections in diabetic patients. By understanding the link between diabetes and infection, healthcare professionals can take steps to mitigate the risks and improve outcomes for diabetic patients.

