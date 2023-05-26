Diabetes medication for weight loss.: Why are individuals using diabetes medication for weight loss?

Ozempic and Wegovy: Medications Used for Diabetes Treatment and Weight Loss

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the use of Ozempic and Wegovy, medications used primarily for treating type 2 diabetes, for weight loss. The popularity of these drugs has led to shortages for individuals who truly need them. So, what are these drugs and why do they work?

The Active Ingredient: Semaglutide

According to Dr. Iesha Galloway-Gilliam, the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Weight Management Center at Hennepin Healthcare, semaglutide is the active ingredient in both Wegovy and Ozempic. While Ozempic is only FDA-approved for treating type 2 diabetes, some individuals are using it to achieve weight loss.

Dr. Galloway-Gilliam explains that semaglutide works by telling the pancreas to secrete more insulin, which helps the stomach feel fuller for longer periods of time. However, she emphasizes that these medications should not be seen as miracle weight loss drugs.

Using Ozempic and Wegovy for Weight Loss

Dr. Galloway-Gilliam advises that these medications be used as part of a comprehensive weight management plan. They should not be seen as a quick fix or a fad-based approach to weight loss. Instead, they are tools that support an overall weight management plan.

It is also important to note that stopping the medication can lead to weight gain. As Dr. Galloway-Gilliam explains, using these drugs for weight loss is a long-term commitment.

The Cost of Ozempic and Wegovy

One of the downsides of these medications is their cost. Without insurance, they can cost a thousand dollars or more a month. Additionally, not all insurance companies, including Medicare, cover weight loss drugs.

The Bottom Line

Ozempic and Wegovy are medications primarily used for treating type 2 diabetes. While some individuals are using them for weight loss, they should be seen as tools that support an overall weight management plan. These drugs are not miracle weight loss drugs and stopping the medication can lead to weight gain. Additionally, the cost of these medications can be a barrier for individuals without insurance coverage.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss medication or program. A comprehensive weight management plan should include lifestyle changes such as healthy eating and physical activity, as well as any necessary medications or treatments.

News Source : Heather Brown

Source Link :Good Question: Why are people using diabetes medication to lose weight?/