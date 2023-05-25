“diabetes medication”: Top 10 Diabetes Medications: Which are the Best?

Top 10 Drugs for Diabetes: A Comprehensive Guide

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While diet and exercise are important in managing blood sugar levels, medication is often necessary. Here are the top 10 drugs for diabetes:

1. Metformin (Biguanides)

Metformin is one of the oldest and most commonly prescribed medications for type 2 diabetes. It helps manage blood sugar levels by reducing glucose production in the liver and increasing insulin sensitivity. It is usually the first medication prescribed if lifestyle changes alone are not enough to manage blood sugar levels.

2. Gliclazide (Sulphonylureas)

Gliclazide is a medication that stimulates the cells in the pancreas to make more insulin. It also helps insulin work more effectively in the body. It is often prescribed in combination with other diabetes medications.

3. Glimepiride (Sulphonylureas)

Glimepiride is another medication in the sulphonylureas family. Like gliclazide, it stimulates insulin production in the pancreas and helps insulin work better in the body.

4. Acarbose (Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors)

Acarbose is a medication that slows down the absorption of starchy foods after a meal. This means that blood sugar levels won’t rise as quickly. It belongs to a family of medication called alpha-glucosidase inhibitors.

5. Repaglinide or Nateglinide (Prandial glucose regulators)

These medications are taken before meals to stimulate insulin production. They work faster than sulphonylureas and don’t last as long. They should not be taken if a meal is missed as they can cause low blood sugar levels.

6. Pioglitazone (Thiazolidinediones)

Pioglitazone belongs to a family of medication called thiazolidinediones or ‘glitazones’. These medications help the body use natural insulin better and protect the cells in the pancreas so that insulin can be produced for longer periods. They are usually taken once or twice a day with or without food.

7. Rosiglitazone (Thiazolidinediones)

Rosiglitazone is another medication in the thiazolidinediones family. It has similar effects to pioglitazone.

8. Liraglutide or Dulaglutide (GLP-1 analogues)

GLP-1 analogues or incretin mimetics are injectable medications that increase hormones called incretins. These hormones help the body produce more insulin, reduce the amount of sugar the liver produces, and slow digestion. They also reduce appetite. They can be taken once a day, twice a day, or once a week.

9. Linagliptin, Alogliptin, or Sitagliptin (DPP-4 inhibitors)

DPP-4 inhibitors work by blocking the action of an enzyme called DPP-4, which destroys the hormone incretin. This leads to increased insulin production and lower blood sugar levels.

10. Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, or Canagliflozin (SGLT2 inhibitors)

SGLT2 inhibitors or ‘gliflozins’ reduce the amount of sugar the kidneys absorb and excrete it in the urine. They also remove sodium and water from the body, making them useful for treating conditions like CKD and CHF. They are usually taken once a day with or without food.

Summary

These are the top 10 drugs for diabetes. While medication is important in managing diabetes, it should always be taken in combination with lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and regular exercise. If you have any questions or concerns about your diabetes medication, speak to your doctor or healthcare provider.

