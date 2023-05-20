Diabetes Mellitus Treatment in Urdu/Hindi.: Urdu/Hindi mein Diabetes Mellitus: Diabetes ke bare mein, wajohat, alamat aur ilaj

Diabetes Mellitus in Urdu/Hindi

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes Mellitus is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood. In diabetes, either the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Causes of Diabetes

There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by a problem with the immune system that attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. The exact cause of this autoimmune response is unknown.

Type 2 diabetes is caused by a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors. Obesity, physical inactivity, and a diet high in sugar and saturated fat can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Individuals with a family history of diabetes are also at higher risk.

Symptoms of Diabetes

The symptoms of diabetes can vary depending on the type and severity of the condition. Common symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes include:

– Frequent urination

– Increased thirst

– Extreme hunger

– Fatigue

– Blurred vision

– Slow healing of cuts and bruises

– Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet

– Skin infections and itchiness

Treatment of Diabetes

There is no cure for diabetes, but it can be managed with lifestyle changes and medication. Treatment for Type 1 diabetes involves daily insulin injections or the use of an insulin pump to regulate blood sugar levels. Treatment for Type 2 diabetes may include:

– Weight loss through diet and exercise

– Medications to help the body use insulin more effectively and/or reduce blood sugar levels

– Regular blood sugar monitoring

– A healthy diet low in sugar and saturated fat

In some cases, surgery may be recommended to help manage Type 2 diabetes. Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, can help individuals lose weight and improve their body’s ability to use insulin.

Conclusion

Diabetes Mellitus is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is caused by a problem with the body’s ability to produce or use insulin and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. Awareness and education about diabetes, its causes, symptoms, and treatment options can help individuals manage their condition and improve their overall health and well-being.

1. شوگر کیا ہے؟ – What is Diabetes?

2. شوگر کی وجوہات – Causes of Diabetes

3. شوگر کے علامات – Symptoms of Diabetes

4. شوگر کا علاج – Treatment of Diabetes

5. شوگر کی قسمیں – Types of Diabetes

