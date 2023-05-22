“Diabetes prevention and treatment legislation”: Promotion of Reforms in General Health Legislation for Diabetes Prevention and Treatment

Reforming Article 3 of the General Health Law to address the growing diabetes crisis in Mexico

Deputy María Ascension Álvarez Solis (MC) recently presented an initiative to reform Article 3 of the General Health Law in Mexico. The proposed reform aims to establish medical care for the prevention, treatment, orientation, and control of the different types of diabetes and its complications. The initiative highlights the rapid increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes worldwide, and the lack of access to diagnosis and treatment that results in unnecessary suffering and death.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with diabetes is increasing rapidly. In the Americas alone, approximately 62 million people live with type II diabetes mellitus, a number that has tripled in the region since 1980. It is estimated that this number will reach 109 million by 2040, and most of those affected live in low and middle-income countries. Diabetes was the sixth leading cause of death globally in 2019, with an estimated 244,084 deaths.

In Mexico, diabetes is the first cause of death among women and the second among men since the year 2000. It is also one of the most frequent causes of premature disability, blindness, and non-traumatic limb amputation. In addition, it is one of the five diseases with the largest economic impact on the health system. The prevalence of overweight in Mexico is nearly double that seen worldwide, and 80.7 percent of teens are insufficiently active.

The consumption of sweetened beverages is associated with the development of excess weight and risk of chronic-degenerative diseases, including diabetes. In 2021, 15.8 percent of adults in Mexico had type II diabetes, a prevalence similar to that observed in 2020. According to registered death statistics for 2021, COVID-19, heart disease, and diabetes were the top three causes of death in Mexico. A total of 140,729 deaths were recorded due to diabetes, with 71,330 affecting men and 69,396 affecting women.

People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having a heart attack or stroke, and they are more likely to develop poorly when exposed to an infectious disease like COVID-19. Therefore, Deputy Álvarez Solis called for strengthening mechanisms and objectives at the national level to monitor the coverage and care of people with diabetes, including diagnosis, therapy, treatment, and prevention of its complications.

The proposed reform to Article 3 of the General Health Law aims to address the growing diabetes crisis in Mexico by ensuring that medical care for the prevention, treatment, orientation, and control of the disease and its complications is readily accessible to those who need it. By doing so, the reform aims to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and its complications, improve health outcomes for those living with the disease, and reduce the economic impact of diabetes on Mexico’s health system.

In conclusion, the proposed reform to Article 3 of the General Health Law is a critical step in addressing the growing diabetes crisis in Mexico. The initiative highlights the urgent need to improve access to medical care for those living with diabetes and its complications. By doing so, the reform will help reduce the prevalence of the disease, improve health outcomes, and reduce the economic impact of diabetes on Mexico’s health system.

