Diabetic Retinopathy Diagnosis: Using Vision Transformer in Deep Learning Architecture for Automated Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy in Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography Images

Adaptive-Weighted Bilateral Filtering and Other Pre-Processing Techniques for Optical Coherence Tomography

Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive imaging technique that provides high-resolution images of the interior of biological tissues, including the retina. OCT has become an important tool for the diagnosis and monitoring of various eye diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), which is a leading cause of blindness in adults worldwide. However, OCT images can be noisy and contain artifacts that can affect the accuracy of diagnosis. Therefore, pre-processing techniques are necessary to enhance the quality of OCT images and improve the accuracy of automated analysis.

One of the pre-processing techniques used for OCT images is adaptive-weighted bilateral filtering (AWBF). AWBF is a type of non-linear filter that preserves edges while smoothing the image. The filter has a weighting function that gives more weight to pixels that are closer in intensity and spatial distance. An adaptive version of this filter has been proposed for OCT images, which adjusts the weighting function based on the local image statistics. This approach has been shown to be effective in reducing speckle noise and enhancing the contrast of OCT images.

Another pre-processing technique that has been used for OCT images is contrast-limited adaptive histogram equalization (CLAHE). CLAHE is a method for enhancing the contrast of an image by equalizing the histogram of local regions. However, this method can also amplify noise and artifacts in the image. Therefore, an adaptive version of this method has been proposed for OCT images that limits the contrast enhancement in regions with low variance.

In addition to pre-processing techniques, machine learning algorithms have been used for the automated analysis of OCT images. Deep learning algorithms, in particular, have shown promising results in the diagnosis of DR. For example, a deep learning system has been developed that can detect DR across the disease spectrum with high accuracy. This system uses a convolutional neural network (CNN) to extract features from OCT images and classify them into different stages of DR.

Semi-supervised learning methods have also been used for the analysis of OCT images. One such method is pseudo-labeling, which is a simple and efficient method for training deep neural networks with both labeled and unlabeled data. This method has been used for the classification of DR images with high accuracy.

OCT angiography is a new imaging modality that provides information about the blood flow in the retina. This modality has shown promising results in the detection and monitoring of DR. However, the interpretation of OCT angiography images is still challenging, and more research is needed to develop automated analysis methods.

In conclusion, pre-processing techniques and machine learning algorithms have shown great potential for the automated analysis of OCT images in the diagnosis and monitoring of DR. Adaptive-weighted bilateral filtering and contrast-limited adaptive histogram equalization are effective pre-processing techniques for enhancing the quality of OCT images. Deep learning algorithms, including convolutional neural networks and semi-supervised learning methods, have shown high accuracy in the classification of DR images. OCT angiography is a promising imaging modality for DR, but more research is needed to develop automated analysis methods.

