“Diablo 4 Coiling Ward”: Getting the Coiling Ward in Diablo 4: A Guide

How to Get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4

Introduction

Armor and weapons are two of the most important aspects find Diablo 4. Having the best gear can make or break your experience, especially against difficult enemies. Thankfully, it’s possible to upgrade armor and weapons, although you’ll need a few ingredients to do so.

What is Coiling Ward?

Coiling Ward is a rare crafting material that is needed to upgrade legendary armor in Diablo 4. It can be tough to find, and it comes at a high price.

The only way to get Coiling Ward in Diablo 4 is by salvaging legendary pieces of armor. This means you’ll need multiple legendary items to salvage before you can upgrade your gear. Your best bet is to collect and save all legendary items you encounter so they can be salvaged at a later time. It’s also important to be absolutely sure you need to upgrade a piece of armor, as accumulating the necessary Coiling Ward is a difficult task.

When to Start Collecting Coiling Ward

You don’t need to worry about collecting Coiling Ward in the first few hours of Diablo 4. But each time you find a legendary item, make sure to save it for later when so you can upgrade mid- to late-game armor. Consider switching to a harder world level when possible to increase the chance of rare drops. But expect a bit of a grind to fully upgrade your legendary armor.

Conclusion

