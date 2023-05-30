“Diablo 4 cosmetics”: Unlock All Diablo 4 Cosmetics with KFC: A Step-by-Step Guide to the Diablo 4-KFC Collaboration

Diablo 4 Collaborates with KFC for Free Cosmetics

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 has entered the second part of its collaboration with KFC, offering free cosmetics to players. KFC has launched a landing page on its website for the giveaway, and its physical outlets have Diablo-themed cups and wrappers. Here’s a guide on how to unlock the Diablo 4 cosmetics through KFC.

How to Get Diablo 4 Cosmetics via KFC

Customers who purchase a sandwich or sandwich combo meal through the KFC website or app will receive a code that unlocks a Diablo 4 cosmetic item. Follow these steps:

Link your KFC account with your Battle.net account: On the KFC landing page, click on event details, which will direct you to the Battle.net login page. Log in to your Battle.net account and link it to your KFC account. Buy KFC sandwiches starting from $5: Spend at least $25 on KFC sandwiches to unlock all five cosmetics for the five classes of Diablo 4.

What are the Diablo 4 Cosmetic Items Available on KFC?

The five cosmetic items available through KFC are:

Vessel of the Eleven Totem

Thrumming Axle Staff

Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow

Hand of Gallus Polearm

Foul Reaper Two-handed Scythe

How Long is the KFC-Diablo 4 Collaboration?

The collaboration began on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and will end on Friday, June 2, 2023. It is valid only in the USA.

FAQs

Q1: Which country is the Diablo 4-KFC collab valid in?

A1: The Diablo 4-KFC collab is valid in the USA only.

Q2: Is the Diablo 4 valid for canceled orders on KFC?

A2: No. If you cancel your meal, you will not be eligible to redeem the code.

