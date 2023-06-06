“Diablo 4 endgame content”: After Completing Diablo 4’s Campaign: What’s Next?

What to Do After Beating the Campaign in Diablo 4

After completing the final story quest in Diablo 4, the endgame opens up with various activities to keep you engaged. Here’s a guide to help you decide what to do next:

Collect Grim Favors for Better Gear

One of the first Priority Quests after completing the campaign is Whispers of the Dead, which sends you to the Tree of Whispers. Completing these events provides Grim Favors that you can turn in to get legendaries. Complete these events all over Sanctuary to get rewards.

Complete Side Quests

Complete all the side quests for small rewards or bits of lore. You can also get side quests by grinding enemies or finding a journal on the ground. Explore Sanctuary to find them and complete them for renown to get other rewards.

Collect Every Altar of Lilith

Gather every Altar of Lilith for buffs that apply to your entire account, including attribute/stat boosts, expanding your Obols capacity, and paragon points. These altars are scattered all over Sanctuary and are often hidden off the beaten path.

Unlock New World Tiers

Unlock tougher World Tiers to find more difficult enemies, get more experience, and unlock new gear. Complete Capstone Dungeons to unlock the next two tiers. The game recommends being level 50 before unlocking World Tier 3.

Fight World Bosses and Other Events

Fight world bosses and take part in other temporary events to challenge yourself and get great loot. Keep an eye out for notifications on the map and participate in group events like Helltides to unlock rewards.

Grind Out Paragon Levels

Invest points into nodes and glyphs to continue improving your build with paragon levels. These levels are earned after reaching level 50 and can give minor buffs like +5 Intelligence or amplify other nodes nearby.

Complete the Diablo 4 Battle Pass

Unlock rewards along the Diablo 4 battle pass regardless of whether it’s free or premium. Complete it when it’s available to get a range of rewards depending on the progression.

These are just suggestions and ideas for where to start after completing the campaign in Diablo 4. You can find other content to pursue as well and even help a friend through early content.

